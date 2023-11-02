There's Good News And Bad News About Interest Rates

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The question for interest rates is no longer how high they'll go but how long they'll linger around current high levels before coming down.

At its latest meeting, which ended November 1, the Fed held its benchmark interest rate steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% for the second meeting in a row following 11 consecutive increases. (Average borrowers' rates move higher with the Fed's benchmark; the 30-year-mortgage fixed rate recently hit 8%.)

While Fed chair Jerome Powell held open the possibility of another increase at a future meeting, many analysts think any such increase would be small. Others think the Fed is done raising. There's an emerging consensus that rates have peaked, or nearly so.

There's less consensus on how long before rates come down, partly because analysts are divided on the outlook for the economy. Many bond investors have been thinking the answer is,“longer than we previously expected.” Goldman Sachs is telling clients it doesn't see the Fed cutting rates until the end of next year.

Expecting short-term rates to remain high longer, bond investors have been demanding higher yields to compensate for what they perceive as an increase in the risk of holding long-term debt. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note recently hit 5%, though it has come down a bit since.

Investors could be wrong, of course, or forced by changing economic and financial conditions to reconsider. So, it's worth taking a look at what Federal Reserve policy makers themselves foresee.