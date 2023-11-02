Get Whisked Away By The Great Legal Bake!

(MENAFN- Pressat) It's not long until the Great Legal Bake is upon us. Lots of budding bakers are already prepping their cake tins and getting ready to celebrate Pro Bono Week (6th-10th November). Hosted by the London Legal Support Trust, in partnership with the Access to Justice Foundation, this tasty event encourages those who support access to justice to hold a bake sale at their workplace.

With 100 bakes registered and raring to go, this event encourages people to spread the loaf in support of specialist free legal advice agencies. Pro Bono Week offers an opportunity to recognise and support the voluntary contribution made by the legal profession across the UK in giving free legal help to those in need. Many other events are taking place during Pro Bono Week across the UK to showcase and discuss how pro bono changes lives, how its impact can be maximised, and the wider role of ESG.

Chair of the Pro Bono Week organising committee, barrister Toby Brown, said: “The sweetest part of Pro Bono Week is undoubtedly the Great Legal Bake, where we'll see law students through to judges sharing cakes and other baked goods across the country. It raises much needed funds for free legal advice charities, so please either get your baking apron on, or come ready to eat cake with donation in hand!”

Advice sector organisations are telling us that they are facing a £30million funding gap this year, which means that over 40,000 people who are most impacted by the cost of living crisis will potentially go without the advice and assistance they need. With these figures showing how the funding gap has doubled from £15m to £30m in the last year and £10m more than it was in 2020, we know that the cost of living crisis is having a greater impact on the availability of frontline advice than the pandemic.

Last year, the event raised £20,000 and London Legal Support Trust are hoping the bakers out there will bake their day and show up for this important cause.

If you have questions about the bake, please email: