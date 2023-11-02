Stocks In Play

11/2/2023 - 12:03 PM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp. : Announced the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Production of 6.3 million silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 2.5 million silver ounces and 46,720 gold ounces, comparable to the previous quarter. Adjusted net earnings of ($10.93) million (adjusted EPS of ($0.04)) (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", below) after excluding non-cash and non-recuring items. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T.FR are trading down $1.11 at $6.10.

