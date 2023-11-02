(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Toronto Home Sales Fell 5.8% In October As Interest Rates Cool Market
Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) declined 5.8% in October from a year earlier as high interest rates continue to cool Canada's biggest housing market.
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said that home sales in Toronto were relatively flat on a month-over-month basis with a total of 4,646 properties changing hands in October compared to
4,631 in September of this year.
The real estate board said that the average home price in Toronto was $1.13 million in October, a 3.5% increase from October 2022. New listings in the month rose 38% from October 2022.
The October sales decline was blamed on high interest rates, with the average interest charged on a home mortgage in Canada now above 7%, the highest level in more than 20 years.
The Toronto real estate board said that home sales should increase once mortgage rates start trending lower.
MENAFN02112023000212011056ID1107362823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.