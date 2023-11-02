               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Investors Relieved Interest Rate Hikes May Have Stopped, Stocks Spread Wings


11/2/2023 3:13:29 PM

Stocks gained Thursday as Treasury yields fell, with investors betting the Federal Reserve could be done raising rates for 2023.
The Dow Jones Industrials vaulted 279.21 points to 33,553.79.
The S&P 500 index progressed 49.19 points, or 1.2%, to 4,287.05.
The NASDAQ surged 143.35 points, or 1.1%, to 13,204.81.
Thursday's gains put the S&P 500 and Dow on track for their biggest weekly gain of the year.
The rally was broad-based, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors trading in positive territory. Gains were led by real estate, consumer discretionary and materials, each up by more than 1%.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury jumped, lowering yields to 4.66% from Wednesday's 4.76%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regained $1.27 to $81.71 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices recouped $2.80 to $1,990.30.









