(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Extend Gains as Rates May Not Rise Again













Advertisment





Stocks gained Thursday as Treasury yields fell, with investors betting the Federal Reserve could be done raising rates for 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrials vaulted 365.13 points, or 1.1%, to 33,639.71. The Dow is up more than 580 points in two days.

The S&P 500 index progressed 60.54 points, or 1.4%, to 4,298.40. The S&P 500 and Dow are on track for their biggest weekly gain of the year.

The NASDAQ surged 173.46 points, or 1.3%, to 13,234.92.

The rally was broad-based, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors trading in positive territory. Gains were led by real estate, consumer discretionary and materials, each up by more than 1%.

Thursday's gains put the S&P 500 and Dow on track for their biggest weekly gain of the year.

Tesla and Nvidia led a gain in tech shares Thursday as investors cheered the drop on rates. Apple added almost 2% ahead of its earnings report after the bell.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury jumped, lowering yields to 4.68% from Wednesday's 4.76%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices regained $1.48 to $81.92 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices recouped $1.50 to $1,989.





















MENAFN02112023000212011056ID1107362810