Blinken: We Will Talk To Israel About Concrete Steps To Minimize Harm To Civilians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (KUNA) - Before heading to Israel for the second time since the start of its war on the Gaza Strip, US Secretary of State said Thursday he would talk to Israeli officials about the need to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza.

"We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimize harm to men, women and children in Gaza," Antony Blinken told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base as he flew out to Israel.

"This is something that the United States is committed to."

The death toll of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip climbed today to 9,061, among them 3,760 children and 2,326 women, as well as 32,000 injured since October 7.

In the West Bank, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces rose to 134 in the same period. (end)

