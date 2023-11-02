Cleveland Kidz Casting Opens NE Ohio Location

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Cleveland, Ohio Nov 2, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Cleveland Kidz Casting, a full-service talent agency, announced the opening of their new Cleveland office. Located at 13535 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. The newly formed firm, with decades of experience, represents actors and models under the age of 18 for film, commercial, TV and print projects.

Founded by Emmy nominated film and television producer Eric Swinderman and model/actress Sally Gabra, the firm has a long history of working with kids and teens on hundreds of projects.

“Making the decision to allow your child to enter the entertainment business can be an exciting but scary endeavor,” said Gabra.“In this day and age, you can't be too careful about who you work with and who you expose your children to.”

With more than 20 years in the casting business the founders of Cleveland Kidz Casting have built their reputation on professionalism and discretion. That's what sets them apart. They are the only agency of its kind in the region specifically focused on actors and models under the age of 18.

“We've worked with some of the biggest names in the industry,” said Swinderman.“Including Giselle Eisenberg of Life in Pieces, American Housewife and The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The new office is located in Lakewood, just minutes from downtown Cleveland, centralized to conveniently service families all across northeast Ohio and the greater Cleveland area.

Cleveland Kidz Casting will provide a range of services, including talent management, contract negotiation, career mentorship and more, in order to empower and educate its clients so they can achieve their full potential.

The Agency is now accepting new clients and will be receiving applications on their website.

For more information on Cleveland Kidz Casting and its services, visit or reach out directly to . Be sure to follow on Instagram at @cleveland_kidz_casting