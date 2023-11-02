Exciting Discovery In 1,500-Year-Old Cave In Diyarbakır

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center
After a coin belonging to the reign of Byzantine Emperor
Anastasius I was found during the surface research carried out in
different areas in the Inkaya District of Diyarbakır's Kulp region,
excavations started in 2021 by the Diyarbakır Museum Directorate in
the said region.
The excavation continues with the participation of a total of 35
people, 15 of whom are experts. During the excavation, artifacts
such as coins, oil lamps, columns, and bases were found in the
area, and the ruins of a building were identified at the point
where the work was concentrated. While it was determined that the
building whose outer walls were revealed was a church, the teams
reached graves spread in different areas of the building during the
work they carried out inside the church.
During the archaeological excavation carried out in the Kulp
district of Diyarbakır, the ruins of a 1500-year-old church with 46
graves were discovered.
"46 graves were found in the church"
Diyarbakır Museum Deputy Director Müjdat Gizligöl stated that
they started excavations in 2021 with the permission of the General
Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums.
Stating that they discovered a building that they did not think
was a church ruin before in the excavations they carried out,
Gizligöl said, "During the excavations this year, it was clearly
understood that this is a Byzantine church. Our work here has
accelerated. The church was probably used in the 5th, 6th and 7th
centuries, and then was destroyed and used as a cemetery until the
13th century. 46 graves were found in the church. These belong to
many different people, including adults, children, women, and men.
The graves are spread throughout the church."
Stating that the church is one of the oldest Byzantine churches
in Diyarbakır, but it is very damaged, Gizligöl said that they are
also working on rock tombs and a quarry at the excavation site,
apart from the church.
Stating that they have found 13 inventories and 39 studies in
the excavations so far and transferred them to the museum,
Gizlingöl said, "Coins, arches, lamps (the hemispherical ball under
the spindle used in spinning), columns and their bases, grave
findings.... It is possible to come across all kinds of historical
cultural assets that reflect the period. The artefacts we found
because we analysed them are valuable in terms of providing
information about the culture and lifestyle of that period."
"The church ruins are more similar to the examples in
Syria"
Archaeologist Kemal Atak, who is in charge of the excavation
field, stated that they started the excavations based on the coin
they found in the region, belonging to the Byzantine Emperor
Anastasius I, dated between 491-518 AD.
Stating that the foundation of the church dates back to the 5th
and 6th centuries, Atak said: "The church ruins are more similar to
the examples in Syria. The church has a single nave and was later
enlarged by additions. We have now identified the walls surrounding
the church. The church has a rectangular plan, 25 meters long and
15 meters wide. Inside the church, there are metal crosses and
architecture. There are cross motifs drawn on the blocks. Its
architecture offers us a basilica plan. It is a rectangular
building with an apse (which refers to the vertical axis of a
standard two-dimensional graphic). This church represents the first
examples when we look at the finds and its architectural plan. This
dates back to 1500 years ago."
Atak stated that the apse of the church was very narrow and that
they thought that the building was previously a small temple built
as a chapel (a temple or sacred area of Christians, sometimes
small and affiliated with a large institution), and then, as the
population increased, it was turned into a large church by making
additions.
