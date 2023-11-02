Underground City Found In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The rumors told by the elders in Konya's Sarayönü district
turned out to be true. Turkiye's largest underground city, which
can be dated back to the Roman period, has been found. Discoveries
in the "Sarayini" underground city revealed that the ancient place
was a set of structures that offered a high comfort area and wide
facilities compared to its period. The region, which has domestic
spaces, connected galleries, room-like living spaces, water wells,
stoves, workshops, chimneys, oil lamp places for lighting, cellars,
warehouses, ventilation, and spaces whose qualities have not yet
been researched, is a candidate to become Turkiye's new tourism
treasure.
In studies carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of
Culture and Tourism, the discovered area of the underground city,
which also gave its name to the district, expanded to 20 thousand
square meters.
The history of the place, which has domestic spaces, connected
galleries, room-like living spaces, water wells, stoves, workshops,
chimneys, oil lamp places for lighting, cellars, warehouses,
ventilation, and spaces whose characteristics have not yet been
researched, dates back to the 8th century.
"Sarayini" takes its name from its comfort area and the
opportunities it offers.
Konya Museums Directorate Archaeologist and Head of Excavations
Hasan Uğuz said that with the new areas they discovered this year,
the number of places has reached 30 and the spread area has reached
20 thousand square meters.
Pointing out that there are many corridors, tunnels and
galleries waiting to be cleaned, Uğuz stated that the underground
city will expand further and that they continue to explore new
areas of different qualities.
Uğuz pointed out that they may have found Turkiye's largest
underground city in horizontal architecture ever discovered, and
said, "We did not think it could spread over such a large area.
During the surface research, the old men living here said that they
had visited this place when they were children and that it was a
very large underground city. This year, the difference was made. We
found out that half of what he said came true. So, if the other
half is true, it spreads over a very large area."
Emphasizing that the work was carried out meticulously, Uğuz
said: "In our research, we noticed that 19th-century European
travelers referred to this region as Sarayini. The people living
here also say the same. The real name of this place is Sarayini. It
has been determined that the caves resemble palaces due to their
architecture, which is very large, comfortable, interconnected, and
offers a high quality of life, and in this sense, it is called
Sarayini. In our discovery this year, there is a very wide corridor
that we can describe as a main street. There are many galleries on
the right and left of this corridor. There are tunnels and
corridors connecting those galleries. The important feature that
distinguishes the palace and the underground city from others is
that there is a lot of space, corridors combined with galleries,
and an underground city has been prepared for people with the
comfort of a palace.
An extraordinary place that has not yet been described
has been discovered
Uğuz stated that they discovered an interesting place, different
from all other areas, and continued as follows: "During the
excavations, we came across a wall, some of which were natural and
some of which were spoliated from architectural blocks, using the
dry-knitting technique. When we started the detailed work, we
realized that it was connected to the earth. We removed the stones.
Some of them were altar-type tombstones and grave stelae built in
the Roman period; some were honorary inscriptions; and some were
columns. We noticed that it had a drum, that the column drum was
converted into a tomb style in its period, and that it was a room
filled with them. Here we found a structure in the form of a pool,
oriented north and south, reminiscent of a cross covered with wood.
Our work in this area continues."
