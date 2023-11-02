               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish President Erdogan Meets Kyrgyz Counterpart In Kazakhstan's Capital


11/2/2023 3:10:56 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“President (Erdogan), who is in Kazakhstan's capital Astana for the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, met with President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan,” the Turkish presidency said on X.

No further information was provided about the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish president arrived in Astana, where he will attend the OTS summit on Friday and hold various bilateral meetings.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization made up of prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, while Hungary as well as Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.

