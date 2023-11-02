Turkish President Erdogan Meets Kyrgyz Counterpart In Kazakhstan's Capital

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday met with his
Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“President (Erdogan), who is in Kazakhstan's capital Astana for
the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, met with
President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan,” the Turkish presidency said
on X.
No further information was provided about the meeting.
Earlier in the day, the Turkish president arrived in Astana,
where he will attend the OTS summit on Friday and hold various
bilateral meetings.
The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, was established in
2009 as an intergovernmental organization made up of prominent
independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate
relations and union among themselves.
Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and
Uzbekistan, while Hungary as well as Turkmenistan and the Turkish
Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.
MENAFN02112023000195011045ID1107362752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.