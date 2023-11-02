Russia Calls To Immediately Stop Bloodshed In Middle East - UN Envoy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The bloodshed in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be stopped immediately to prevent the conflict from spreading to the entire Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the General Assembly special session on Palestine, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"First of all, it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and to prevent the crisis from engulfing the entire region. Otherwise, the conflict will never be stopped," he said.

Nebenzya also called to "let the mediators work on a diplomatic solution, including the prompt liberation of hostages."

"One will have to walk down this path sooner or later; the only question is how many innocent people will die in the meantime," he noted.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes on the enclave and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.