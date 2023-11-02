Russia Calls To Immediately Stop Bloodshed In Middle East - UN Envoy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The bloodshed in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must be
stopped immediately to prevent the conflict from spreading to the
entire Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN
Vasily Nebenzya said during the General Assembly special session on
Palestine, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"First of all, it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and to
prevent the crisis from engulfing the entire region. Otherwise, the
conflict will never be stopped," he said.
Nebenzya also called to "let the mediators work on a diplomatic
solution, including the prompt liberation of hostages."
"One will have to walk down this path sooner or later; the only
question is how many innocent people will die in the meantime," he
noted.
The situation in the Middle East
has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS
militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement
considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli
authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in
Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip
and started carrying out strikes on the enclave and certain areas
in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West
Bank.
