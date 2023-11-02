               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
German FM: Georgian Public“Clearly Expresses Desire” To Join EU


11/2/2023 3:10:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday said a “large part of the Georgian public” had“clearly expressed their desire” for the country to join the European Union, and vowed they would not be“left alone,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In her remarks at a conference on the European Union enlargement in Berlin, Baerbock highlighted the support for the country's European integration path.

The top German diplomat highlighted the unacceptability of allowing“gray zones” in Europe and the importance of assisting the countries on their path to joining the bloc in strengthening democratic institutions and to becoming economically strong.

