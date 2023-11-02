German FM: Georgian Public“Clearly Expresses Desire” To Join EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday said a
“large part of the Georgian public” had“clearly expressed their
desire” for the country to join the European Union, and vowed they
would not be“left alone,” Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
In her remarks at a conference on the European Union enlargement
in Berlin, Baerbock highlighted the support for the country's
European integration path.
The top German diplomat highlighted the unacceptability of
allowing“gray zones” in Europe and the importance of assisting the
countries on their path to joining the bloc in strengthening
democratic institutions and to becoming economically strong.
