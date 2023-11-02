Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute Holds Training On Delivery Of Food Products

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The trainings conducted by the Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute
(AQTI) in order to organize the work of business entities operating
in the field of food safety in our country in accordance with the
requirements of current legislation and international standards are
continued, Azernews reports, citing the
agency.
AQTI's Public Relations Department said the next
theoretical-practical training was organized by the institute's
specialists for employees of food safety companies engaged in the
transportation and delivery of food products. In the free training,
the participants were informed in detail about the rules of
transportation and delivery of food products, as well as the
requirements for the tools used during transportation and delivery,
their materials, and their supplies. Also, the employees of the
company participating in the training were informed about the types
and sources of contamination of food products, personal health,
hygiene, temperature control, the correct selection and use of
clean, insulated delivery bags, defects during transportation and
delivery, methods of eliminating these defects, and their
duties.
It should be noted that, according to the experience of foreign
countries, companies engaged in the transportation and delivery of
food products should provide their employees with appropriate
training related to their activities and ensure that they are
educated in the relevant field of activity and acquire the
necessary information. This work can be organised within the
company or elsewhere. In order to prevent foodborne diseases and
minimise food safety risks, prevention of contamination, regulation
of temperature regimes, personal health, hygiene, and other issues
should be included in relevant education and training
programmes.
