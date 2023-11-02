Minister: Food Price Drops In Azerbaijan As Result Of Government Measures

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The start of both oil and natural gas production on the
"Absheron" gas-condensate field this year will contribute to the
development of the economic sector, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this at the
meeting of the economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship
committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).
He noted that in the medium term, oil production is expected to
be lower than the production level of 2022. Because the production
of the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" field block, which has a special
weight in oil production, will move to a base of decline. Commodity
gas production will peak in 2025.
"Taking into account these factors, the GDP of the oil and gas
sector is predicted to decrease by 1.7% next year and by 1.8% on
average in 2025 and 2026," the minister added.
The Minister also noted that the state's share in large state
enterprises will be reduced. He said that measures are being taken
to ensure transparency in public procurement. The minister said
that the terms of investment promotion were changed by the order of
the Azerbaijani President. Both incentives and the development and
implementation of new tools are very necessary.
"One of the other main issues before us is the increase in
dividend payments by large state enterprises, enterprises in whose
shares the state has a share. Positive dynamics are observed in
this direction. In 2023, 87 state-owned land plots were privatised.
To improve the health of 8 large state enterprises approved by the
decree of the head of state and to attract private investments,
measures are being taken to reduce the state's share in those
enterprises. Consultations with international consultants have been
started in this regard, and work has been started to prepare
proposals."
As for the non-oil-and-gas sector, he said that despite the
decrease in revenues in the oil and gas sector this year, increases
were recorded in the non-oil sector.
"Increasing production in non-oil and gas industrial zones is
positive. I would like to note that this year we have achieved a
large surplus. In particular, it should be noted that the export of
non-oil sector products has increased by 15% compared to this
period last year.
The Minister also touched on the prices of food products and
said that, as a result of the measures taken by the government, a
decrease in food prices was observed.
The minister noted that 76% of the tax revenue in the non-oil
sector falls to the private sector: "This is a very important
point. These results provide a basis for a number of our
indicators, have a positive effect on the growth of our currency
reserves, and there is no need for a transfer from the State Oil
Fund."
