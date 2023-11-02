Critical Infrastructure Object Damaged In Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A critical infrastructure object was damaged in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling, and there are temporary interruptions in the energy supply to some consumers.

"According to Khersonoblenergo [local power supplier], a critical infrastructure object in the central part of the city was damaged today," the Kherson City Military Administration posted on Telegram .

As noted, this happened as a result of Russian shelling.

The Administration informs that there are currently temporary interruptions in energy supply to some consumers. Works to eliminate the consequences of the accident are underway.

As reported, over the past 24 hours, one person was killed and three people were injured in Kherson city territorial community due to Russian aggression.

Illustrative photo

