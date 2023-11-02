DTEK Wins Case In The Hague: Russia Must Pay $267M For Assets Seized In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague completely granted a lawsuit filed by the DTEK Ukraine's commercial energy operator and ordered Russia to pay $267 million for the assets seized during the occupation of Crimea.

"The arbitration ordered Russia to pay the Ukrainian company $267 million compensation for damages which includes interest and court costs incurred as of the date of delivery of judgment. Interest will accrue until the damages are paid fully," the company's press service reports.

It is noted that the arbitration award is enforceable under the 1958 New York Convention. DTEK plans to immediately initiate the process of award's recognition and admission to the execution in the territory of those states where Russian assets are located.

The litigation over the lawsuit of DTEK Krymenergo against Russia has been going on since 2017.

As reported, DTEK is preparing to file a lawsuit at The Hague Court to make Russia compensate for damages caused during the war.