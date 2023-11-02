Cyprus Joins G7 Vilnius Declaration On Security Guarantees For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Republic of Cyprus became the 30th country to join the G7 Vilnius declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I am grateful to Cyprus for joining the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, becoming the 30th country to do so,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X .

He personally thanked President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

“We will continue to strengthen European security together and deepen our bilateral cooperation,” Zelensky added.

NATO Summit was held in Vilnius on July 11-12. The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. Later, many other countries joined the declaration, and the list continues to grow.