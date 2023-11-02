Seven Apartment Blocks Damaged In Russian Shelling Of Ochakiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Mykolaiv region, the police launched criminal proceedings over an enemy attack on the town of Ochakiv where seven apartment blocks and private houses were damaged.

"Last night, Russian troops struck the town of Ochakiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, seven apartment blocks, cars, half-destroyed private houses of local residents were damaged. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine 'Violation of the laws and customs of war'," the Mykolaiv region police posted on Telegram .

It is noted that investigators and criminalists of the regional police department, employees of a local police station and other specialized services are working at the scene to document the facts of Russian aggression against the civilian population.