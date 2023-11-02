Kuleba In Berlin: Ukraine Will Become Added Value, Not Burden For EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba believes that enlargement is the only way for the European Union to become stronger, and Ukraine's accession will bring benefits and not become a burden for the EU.

The minister stated this at a conference taking place today in Berlin with the participation of foreign ministers of several EU member states and candidate countries, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine .

In his speech, Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine was making significant efforts and achieving tangible results in reforming the country. Reforms are vital for Ukrainian society and they make Ukraine stronger and more resilient.

"Ukraine's accession to the European Union will mean strengthening of European security, not its weakening. Ukraine will become an added value, not a burden for the EU. Russia's aggression against Ukraine showed that the EU can be strong and act decisively, but reforming the EU should not demotivate new member states or delay their accession," the minister said.

Kuleba underscored that the enlargement process should not become a hostage to the EU's internal reforms, while the bloc's internal reforms and electoral processes in individual countries should not affect the dynamics of negotiations on the accession of new member states.

"The Ukrainians now have the highest optimism about the European project as such, they are committed to European values and principles. This historic moment and unprecedented level of support is not to be missed. This potential should be used to bring more positive changes to the EU," Ukraine's top diplomat said.

Kuleba stressed that the EU citizens themselves would be the first to benefit from the enlargement as it would mean strengthening the capabilities of the common market, human rights and the rule of law and make the EU a stronger player in the world.

As reported, the ministerial meeting is held at the initiative of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on November 2. Ministers of foreign affairs of EU member states, candidate countries, in particular Ukraine, as well as Georgia, as a potential candidate, are invited to it.