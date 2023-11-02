Ukraine, Türkiye Foreign Ministers Discuss Security In Black Sea Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region and Ukraine's grain exports to global markets during a meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

“While in Berlin, I met with my Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. We focused on the security situation in the Black Sea region and Ukraine's grain exports to global markets,” Kuleba posted on X .

As noted, the ministers also discussed developments in the Middle East.

As reported, the ministerial meeting is held at the initiative of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin on November 2. Ministers of foreign affairs of EU member states, candidate countries, in particular Ukraine, as well as Georgia, as a potential candidate, are invited to it.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba told journalists before the conference of EU foreign ministers in Berlin that he would talk with colleagues from the EU member states about the balance between reforms in the EU and the enlargement process, cooperation of defense industries and proactive policy.