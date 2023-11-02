War-Damaged Facilities To Be Restored At Public Expense Identified In Cherkasy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Schools, kindergartens, and residential buildings damaged by Russian missile attacks have been selected in the Cherkasy region for further restoration.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The Reconstruction Fund will be used to repair the Palanka Lyceum, where one of the biggest hits by Russians on the first day of the war took place. About 95 million hryvnias will be allocated for it: 75 million hryvnias from the state budget and 20 million hryvnias from the budget of the Palanka community. 17 million hryvnias are allocated for its restoration, and 14 million hryvnias will be allocated for the Horodets gymnasium. A residential building in Uman, which was hit by a Russian missile on April 28, will be repaired at the expense of the fund for the elimination of Russia's armed aggression. More than UAH 67 million has been allocated there. Another UAH 7 million will be allocated from the budget of the Uman City Council," Taburets said.

According to him, the repairs will take about six months.

As a result of enemy shelling in the Cherkasy region, 27 hits were recorded, 331 objects were damaged.

As reported, at night on October 1, Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure facilities in Uman, in the Cherkasy region, including a grain storage facility and a former oil depot, with a total of 11 explosions.