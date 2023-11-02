US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Its War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The US government announced sanctions and other restrictions imposed on hundreds of individuals and entities in Russia and other countries linked to the Kremlin's efforts to continue military-industrial production and equip its army.

“The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) continues to disrupt the networks and channels through which Russia attempts to sustain its beleaguered military,” reads the OFAC's press releas published on Thursday.

The new package of restrictions was imposed on more than 130 individuals and legal entities abetting Russia's unconscionable war against Ukraine by providing Russia with much-needed technology and equipment from third countries. In addition, sanctions were imposed on Russia's domestic industrial base, which is seeking to reinvent itself as the maintainer of Russia's war machine. By imposing these restrictions, the U.S. Department of the Treasury "is disrupting producers, exporters, and importers of nearly all of the high-priority items identified by the international coalition imposing sanctions and export controls on Russia."

In addition to Russian enterprises, organizations and officials, the list of sanctions focused on Türkiye-based companies that

supplied Russia with electronics, important technological components and other equipment for the military industry. Restrictions were also imposed on companies and corporations in the UAE and China, as well as international structures that ensured the operation of schemes to evade previously imposed sanctions. Subsidiaries based in Luxembourg and Singapore were also designated.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of State announced nearly 100 sanctions today targeting Russia's future energy production and revenue, metals and mining sector, defense procurement, and those involved in supporting the Russian government's war effort and other malign activities.

As reported, the United States, as well as its allies and partners, created a coalition of countries that impose sanctions, export, trade and other restrictions on Russia due to the unprovoked war it unleashed against Ukraine.