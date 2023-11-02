Police: Unknown People Shoot At Lawyer's Car In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, unidentified people opened fire at a lawyer's car.

The Kyiv police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Unknown people shot at the car of one of the capital's lawyers. No one was injured in the incident.

After inspecting the vehicle, the police found bullet holes in the windshield and a dent in the hood. Investigators seized material evidence from the scene and sent it for examination.

This incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Art. 296 (hooliganism committed with weapons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

Operational and investigative measures are underway to detain the people involved in the crime.

