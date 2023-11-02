Michel, Zelensky Discuss Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Council President Charles Michel in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed further EU support for Ukraine.

Michel announced this on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"In a call with President Zelensky, we took stock of developments on the ground and our continuous support to the Ukrainian people after EUCO & EU-US summit," he wrote.

Michel said he had told Zelensky that the European Union would continue to support Ukraine.

"I reaffirmed the EU's unwavering commitment to long-term financial, military and humanitarian assistance for as long as needed," he added.