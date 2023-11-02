Ukrainian President Meets With Dutch Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with Dutch Defense Minister Kaisa Ollongren who arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked Ollongren for her significant attention to Ukraine and her multiple visits to the country since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"The Netherlands has stayed with us from the very first days of the Russian aggression. We highly value having such powerful partners and true friends," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also praised the productive dialogue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, including the outcomes of a phone call that took place on October 30.

"We are grateful to the Netherlands for important decisions in support of Ukraine, made during critical times. These decisions have served as a signal to other partners, as was the case with the Patriot and F-16. This is significant support for our army and our people," he said.

Zelensky provided information on the situation on the battlefield.

The further support from the Netherlands in strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian defenders and the security of the grain corridor were discussed in detail.

Both parties also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East.

At the end of the meeting, Zelensky presented Ollongren with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, III class, for her significant personal contribution to strengthening intergovernmental cooperation and supporting Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity.

On October 30, Zelensky and Rutte discussed Ukraine's further defense needs.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine