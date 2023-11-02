Ukraine's General Staff: 38 Combat Clashes Recorded On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-eight combat clashes took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian troops on Thursday, November 2.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in an evening update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in personnel and equipment on the occupying troops and depleting the enemy across the entire front," the update reads.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft launched 13 strikes on areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and two strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit a Russian command post, three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, an EW station, an ammunition warehouse, eight artillery pieces, and an important enemy target.

The aggressor launched 4 missile strikes, 44 airstrikes and 59 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Between February 24, 2022 and November 2, 2023, Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 302,420 Russian invaders, including about 930 on November 1.