Russia Launched 243 Shakhed Drones, 24 Missiles At Ukraine In Oct - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia launched 243 Shahed one-way attack UAVs, 15 Kh-59 missiles and 9 cruise missiles at Ukraine in October, with Ukrainian air defenses shooting down almost all of the targets.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, published the statistics on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

Last month, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 228 Shahed-131/136 drones, 11 Kh-59 guided air missiles, and 8 cruise missiles, the post said.