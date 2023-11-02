Financial Sanctions Established For Risky Taxpayers In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Financial
sanctions of up to 40 percent of non-commodity transactions are set
for risky taxpayers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This is reflected in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for
2024, which was submitted today for discussion at a meeting of
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic
Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.
According to the draft, the following financial sanctions will
be applied to taxpayers recognized as risky taxpayers:
- at the rate of 10 percent of the non-commodity transaction
amount committed during the calendar year, if such a violation was
committed for the first time;
- 20 percent of the non-commodity transaction amount if such a
violation is committed for the second time within a calendar
year;
- 40 percent of the non-commodity transaction amount if such a
violation is committed for the third time within a calendar
year.
