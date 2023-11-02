Financial Sanctions Established For Risky Taxpayers In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Financial sanctions of up to 40 percent of non-commodity transactions are set for risky taxpayers in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024, which was submitted today for discussion at a meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the draft, the following financial sanctions will be applied to taxpayers recognized as risky taxpayers:

- at the rate of 10 percent of the non-commodity transaction amount committed during the calendar year, if such a violation was committed for the first time;

- 20 percent of the non-commodity transaction amount if such a violation is committed for the second time within a calendar year;

- 40 percent of the non-commodity transaction amount if such a violation is committed for the third time within a calendar year.

