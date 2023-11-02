Azerbaijan Appoints Liquidator Of Muganbank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijan
Deposit Insurance Foundation has been appointed liquidator of
MuganBank based on the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal,
Trend reports.
The data of the fund shows that the license of Muğan Bank OJSC
was revoked from October 19, 2023, by the decision of the board of
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) dated October 18, 2023, in
accordance with Articles 16.1.6, 16.1.7, 16.1.9, 16.1.18, 57 and
61.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks" (the
amount of total capital is less than the minimum amount established
by law for banks; the total capital adequacy ratio is less than
three percent; the bank does not carry out its current activities
properly). A temporary administrator was appointed and an appeal to
the court on the liquidation of the bank due to its bankruptcy was
prepared.
MuganBank OJSC was declared bankrupt and bankruptcy proceedings
were initiated by the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal No.
2-3(103)-54/2023 on October 24.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107362724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.