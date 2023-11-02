Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Talks On Discount Rate Reduction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The reason for
discount rate reduction is related to the fact that, according to
the Central Bank's forecasts, inflation will be in the target range
during the next medium-term period, Chairman of the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.
He spoke during a discussion of the draft law "On the State
Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's
Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry,
and Entrepreneurship.
He added that the foreign exchange market's easing strategy is
implemented when supply exceeds demand.
"According to the CBA plan, our base will rise to 20 percent by
the end of the year, posing future macroeconomic risks." As a
result, we are lowering the discount rate parameters to limit
potential risks," Kazimov noted.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107362723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.