Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Starts Mobile Registration Of Business Entities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijan
Food Safety Agency (AFSA) has started mobile registration of
business entities operating in the food sector, Trend reports.
According to the agency, its staff perform mobile on-site
registration of commercial entities working in the food sector in
Baku's administrative-territorial units.
Simultaneously, entrepreneurs are instructed about the
regulatory criteria for food safety registration.
Entrepreneurs working at all stages of the food chain must be
registered under the Republic of Azerbaijan's "On Food Safety"
law.
The process for accepting applications for food safety
registration has been digitalized by the agency. Entrepreneurs can
apply for state registration online at the AFSA's official website.
There is no state registration charge.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107362722
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.