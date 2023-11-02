Any Anti-Azerbaijan Action Prone To Receive Adequate Response - Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. It is
unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan with the language of threat,
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said referring to anti-Azerbaijani
statements of US State Department officials, Trend reports.
The Ministry noted that any unfriendly action against Azerbaijan
would not bear positive results, and such actions would be
adequately addressed.
"Unfortunately, despite being a mediator for decades, the United
States has never been as steadfast in its support for Azerbaijan's
sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in providing
humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs who became
victims of Armenian ethnic cleansing. It is critical to put an end
to the policy of emboldening the aggressor state Armenia in our
region, which is a major hindrance to achieving peace and
stability," the ministry said.
