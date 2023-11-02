Central Bank Of Azerbaijan, SWIFT Discuss Prospects Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and SWIFT discussed prospects for cooperation,
Trend reports.
The data from the CBA shows that a meeting was held with the
Head of SWIFT for Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, Matthieu
de Heering.
The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation with
SWIFT financial institutions at the meeting, including on expanding
the coverage of innovative payment services in the country and the
introduction of new payment solutions. The current state and
prospects of cooperation between the Central Bank and SWIFT were
discussed.
The CBA held discussions with SWIFT on expanding the scope of
innovative payment services in the country earlier this year, as
well as providing reliable, sustainable, and secure payment
solutions.
In addition, the current state of the national payment
infrastructure, work on the transition to the ISO 20022
international standard, prospects for the development of payment
services, and current and future SWIFT programs, including the main
features of SWIFT solutions, goals, and principles of the customer
security program, were discussed during the meeting.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02112023000187011040ID1107362720
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.