Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund Appeals To Debtors Of Muganbank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2.
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund brings to the attention of legal
entities and individuals who have debt obligations (loans) to the
declared bankrupt and are in the process of liquidating MuganBank
OJSC that they can make payments on the loan by transfer through
special liquidation accounts opened in the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan and in cash at the head office of MuganBank OJSC or
through payment terminals "E-manat" and "MPay", Trend reports.
The information was distributed by the fund.
Details of special liquidation bank accounts opened
with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:
|
MuğanBank JSC, VOEN
|
1400122681
|
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, VOEN
|
9900071001
|
SWIFT (AZN)
|
NABZAZ2C
|
SWIFT (foreign currency)
|
NABZAZ2X
|
Code
|
501004
|
Correspondent account: AZN
|
AZ74NABZ01451700000000001944
|
Payment account: AZN
|
AZ92NABZ01350100000000065944
|
Correspondent account: EUR
|
AZ58NABZ01452800000000007954
|
Payment account: EUR
|
AZ40NABZ01350200000000065954
|
Correspondent account: USD
|
AZ51NABZ01452800000000015840
|
Payment account: USD
|
AZ77NABZ01350200000000066840
Persons who have debt obligations to MuganBank OJSC
can apply for additional information on debt repayment at the
following address:
AZ1052, 21B Ahmed Rajabli street, Narimanov district,
Baku, Azerbaijan (the head office of MuganBank OJSC, which is in
the process of liquidation).
Phone: (+994) 941
