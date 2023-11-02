Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund Appeals To Debtors Of Muganbank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund brings to the attention of legal entities and individuals who have debt obligations (loans) to the declared bankrupt and are in the process of liquidating MuganBank OJSC that they can make payments on the loan by transfer through special liquidation accounts opened in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and in cash at the head office of MuganBank OJSC or through payment terminals "E-manat" and "MPay", Trend reports. The information was distributed by the fund. Details of special liquidation bank accounts opened with the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

MuğanBank JSC, VOEN 1400122681 Central Bank of Azerbaijan, VOEN 9900071001 SWIFT (AZN) NABZAZ2C SWIFT (foreign currency) NABZAZ2X Code 501004 Correspondent account: AZN AZ74NABZ01451700000000001944 Payment account: AZN AZ92NABZ01350100000000065944 Correspondent account: EUR AZ58NABZ01452800000000007954 Payment account: EUR AZ40NABZ01350200000000065954 Correspondent account: USD AZ51NABZ01452800000000015840 Payment account: USD AZ77NABZ01350200000000066840

Persons who have debt obligations to MuganBank OJSC can apply for additional information on debt repayment at the following address:

AZ1052, 21B Ahmed Rajabli street, Narimanov district, Baku, Azerbaijan (the head office of MuganBank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation).

Phone: (+994) 941

