KTM Dealership Opened In Voronezh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KTM VORONEZH dealership opens in Voronezh. The brand's unique motorcycles will be presented there. This is the first official KTM motorcycle showroom in the Black Earth Region to date.



The KTM VORONEZH motorcycle showroom began operating under an agreement between the exclusive distributor of KTM motorcycles in Russia, AVTODOM, and AVTOGRAD Plus LLC. The AVTOGRAD Plus Company has been operating on the market more than 20 years. It develops sales of popular foreign brands of cars and motorcycles.



The new dealership center of the KTM brand is located at Leninsky Prospect, 156. The showroom area is 380 sq. m. The service area is 300 sq. m. The motorcycle dealership is equipped with a seating area for the comfort and convenience visitors.



“We are pleased to present the legendary KTM brand in Voronezh. These high quality and stylish motorcycles have already gained popularity among the motorcycle community. I have no doubt that these will please local riders. I think many KTM motorcycles will appear on the roads of Voronezh in the new season”, - Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of distribution department AVTODOM KTM, the official distributor KTM in Russia, commented.



Motorcycles MX, ENDURO and TRAVEL classes will be presented in the KTM VORONEZH. The entire KTM model range, original spare parts, consumables and branded equipment will be available for sale in the near future. Special offers and test rides on the most popular KTM motorcycles await customers of the motorcycle dealership. Lending, leasing and insurance services are available to buyers. New motorcycles and used motorcycles are on sale. In addition, KTM VORONEZH customers can use the roadside assistance service in case of unexpected situations.



“The AVTOGRAD Plus Company has extensive experience working with premium segment brands. It has always collaborated with manufacturers who have an interesting history, a proven reputation and a strong personality. Some of the world's most popular reliable motorcycles of various types are produced under the KTM brand. These are distinguished by excellent ergonomics and the most modern set of electronics. We share and admire KTM's unbridled temperament. These are motorcycles for riders who crave adventure, open to the world and thrill.“Ready to race” - we are ready!” – Vladislav Gitkis, General Director KTM VORONEZH motorcycle dealership, commented.



KTM motorcycles have been produced since 1953. On-road and off-road models are presented in the assortment. The orange color of the motorbikes is a trademark of the brand. The brand has been represented in Russia since 2007. Each model goes through uncompromising stages of development and testing in real conditions and in sports competitions.



AVTODOM became the exclusive distributor KTM in Russia in 2020. The company is expanding its network dealers in the regions and attracting companies with experience in successfully working with motorcycles.



Company :-AVTODOM

User :- Anna Utkina

Email :

Phone :-89163533764

Mobile:- 89163533764

Url :-