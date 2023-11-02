Etmarkets Collaborates With Mudrex For Innovative Crypto Solutions, Launches Etmarkets Crypto Corner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 1, 2023: ETMarkets, a leader in markets and financial news analysis, has recently entered into a strategic partnership deal with Mudrex, a cryptocurrency investment platform that aims to revolutionise the digital asset space. This collaboration, currently featured on ET's newly launched cryptocurrency page - Crypto Corner - will harness the synergies of two industry giants to offer innovative solutions to investors and traders worldwide.



With ETMarkets Crypto Corner, ETMarkets delves deep into the landscape of this tech-led investment opportunity, evaluating its intricacies and assessing the potential risks that it carries. This segment aims to provide readers with informative insights into the nuances and specifics of cryptocurrency, raising awareness and guiding them on regulatory compliances and emerging norms and developments. On the other hand, Mudrex has swiftly established itself as a pioneer in the cryptocurrency investment realm, offering both individuals and institutions a secure avenue for investing. They have achieved this by leveraging cutting-edge technology, expert perspectives, and a secure ecosystem for the management of cryptocurrency investments.



"As India's premier source for financial market news and perspectives, ETMarkets' comprehensive coverage of the cryptocurrency market is poised to assist both novice and experienced investors in making well-informed decisions. Our collaboration with Mudrex is a step ahead in our commitment to bringing our readers valuable insights into the world of cryptocurrencies and augmenting their financial knowledge," said Sanjeev Kumar, Business Head, ET.



Commenting on the collaboration, Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, said, "As India experiences a surge in cryptocurrency adoption, accompanied by emerging regulatory guidelines, our commitment is to bridge the knowledge gap. Being the leading player in the market, Mudrex envisions creating a comprehensive resource that serves crypto investors and enthusiasts. Collaborating with ETMarkets is a crucial step towards empowering all investors to build confidence in the asset class and make informed decisions."



