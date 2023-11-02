Ek Kadam Aur Global Conference Brings Out A Host Of Opportunities To Combat Visual Impairment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 2, 2023: The transformation-driving conference on“Prevention and Treatment of Visual Challenges and Educating Children and Adults with Blindness”, organized by the nonprofit organization Ek Kadam Aur Foundation (EKAF) had been an insightful event fostering awareness on visual imparities and the immediate need to address the issue with a holistic approach. The conference organized on 30 to 31 October at the Shangri-La Hotel at Connaught Place of New Delhi effectively promoted awareness on challenges related to visual impairment, amidst the presence of experts from India, Australia, Mauritius, Ireland, and the US.



During the two-day conference, EKAF hosted professionals from the fields of ophthalmology, optometry, education, technology, and rehabilitation. The grand event witnessed the vibrant presence of over 200 change makers, including experts from medical, education, nonprofit, research, pharmaceutical, corporate, and government departments.



The experts' deliberations on the core issues of the conference's theme aptly provided insights on visual challenges; thereby creating a platform where top masterminds in the field strategized to create a roadmap to help children and adults with blindness develop life skills and training to become an equal part of the society.



“The primary objective of the conference was to create an idea-exchange platform to research best practices, and innovations in the field of visual impairments and enhance the quality of life for children with visual challenges. It promotes awareness and support for those who are partially or completely visually impaired, empowering them to lead fulfilling lives,” Dr Satish Tripathi, Founder and President of Ek Kadam Aur Foundation.



“India has 320,000 children suffering from visual impairment, most of them belonging to remote areas, who lack access to rehabilitation programs and quality education due to extreme poverty. A survey by NCERT reveals that only 29.16 percent of children with blindness receive quality education, with a high dropout rate. The conference aims to address these concerns and build an inclusive society with equal opportunities for all,” added Dr. Tripathi



What added more colors to the event was a mesmerizing performance by Shilpa Shanker Narain, an accomplished classical musical performer with a profound connection with the music genre Dhrupad. In addition, children with vision-related challenges who are studying under the Ek Kadam Aur Foundation's Arunodaya (Sunrise) for Blind program showcased their talents with exemplary performances at the conference, leveraging a great opportunity to shine and inspire the audience.

