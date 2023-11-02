South Africa: Military Veterans Commence Payment Pension Benefit To Eligible Military Veterans

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Thandi Modise promulgated the Military Veterans Regulations on the

06th of October 2023 through the Government Gazette. Following the publication of the Regulations, the Government

Pension Administration Agency (GPAA) started the admission and processing of prospective pension beneficiaries. The

first batch of approved applicants received their first monthly pension benefit yesterday, the 01 November 2023, and

will be getting their payments at the end of each month.



The Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Mr Thabang Makwetla, is pleased to announce the initial

commencement of the payment of military veteran's pension benefit to eligible military veterans. The Presidential Task

Team (PTT) has been seized with this process since its establishment by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The PTT in

consultation with Military Veteran's Associations; the Department of Military Veterans; and the Government Pension

Administration Agency (GPAA) have been hard at work to ensure that the disbursement of the Military Veterans Pension

benefit, is paid out to all deserving military veterans.

“Today marks the beginning of yet another important milestone in our ongoing efforts to address the plight of military

veterans in accordance with the provision of the Military Veterans Act No 18 of 2011” said Deputy Minister Makwetla.

According to GPAA Director of Special Pensions, Mr Kabelo Jonathan, military veterans should note that payments will

be made from the date of approval of the applications. All applicants who have been contacted by GPAA, are required

to submit the bank forms (Z894), bank statements and other relevant documents for prompt processing and payment of

the military veteran's pension. To date, 18 119 applications have been received for the pension benefit of military

veterans.

Military Veterans are urged to apply for this pension benefit and submit their applications to the Government Pensions

Administration Agency (GPAA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Defence, Republic of South Africa.