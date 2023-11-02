Kuwait-Based Charities Ramp Up Gaza Aid Amid Israeli Attacks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait-based charities are ratcheting up humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip as the death toll from continued Israeli attacks on the densely-populated Palestinian enclave remains on an upward trajectory.

Kuwait's response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip was prompt, being one of the first countries to provide urgent aid there, Al-Najat charity's public relations chief Abdullah Al-Shehab said.

Speaking to KUNA, he pointed out that more than 36,000 Palestinians have been the beneficiaries of such assistance.

Another Kuwaiti charity, Al-Nama, said it was quick to respond with aid as well, providing the Palestinians in Gaza with assistance running the gamut from healthcare supplies to urgent daily essentials, according to its technological department head Abdulaziz Al-Kanderi.

Kuwait's Al-Rahma Interanational was also among the local aid bodies to provide assistance, saying its aid supplies included providing food and water to Palestinians suffering from shortages there, its deputy telecommunications chief Dr. Adnan Al-Hadad said.

Also speaking to KUNA, he acknowledged the efforts of state bodies in facilitating the aid to Gazans, in line with the country's long-standing penchant for humanitarian endeavors. (end)

