KRCS First Medical Aid Supply Arrives In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The first aid batch presented Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) arrived Thursday at Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warehouses in Gaza.

Chief of Palestinian volunteer teams affiliated with the KRCS Ahmad Abu Daya said that the KRCS aid, which includes medicine, arrived at PRCS north of Gaza, after crossing Rafah border crossing on Wednesday.

The medicine supply will be sorted and distributed to hospitals in the next few hours, Abu Daya told KUNA, noting that the Israeli occupation keeps interjecting the delivery process of the rest of the humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip including medical equipment and ambulances.

He added that KRCS aid provided to Gaza comes as part of Kuwait's relief airbridge, which is maintained for more than ten days now, carrying 10 tons of medicine and more than six ambulances provided by KRCS and Kuwaiti charities. (end)

