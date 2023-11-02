Book Worms Flock To UAE Fair To Check Out Riveting Releases

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Humoud Al-Shayji

SHARJAH, UAE, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Literary aficionados turned out in droves for the 42nd installment of the International Book Fair in the UAE emirate of Sharjah, many of whom are students clad in school uniforms, eager to look into new releases.

The event, sponsored by Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan Al-Qasimi, opened a day earlier and is seen as a delight for readers from different walks of life, given the wide range of book genres on display. (end)

