Egypt Pres. Urges Int'l Action For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Thursday called on the international community to move urgently to press for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian president made the call during a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, during which they mainly addressed the Israeli military escalation of Gaza, according to an Egyptian presidential release.

He underlined that it is essential to pave the way for political solutions to the current crisis in the Palestinian territory, which necessitates a decisive international stand to stem bloodshed and allow humanitarian aid in Gaza.

He also pointed out Egypt's ongoing efforts on the humanitarian track to bring relief aid to the enclave in order to ease the anguish of Gaza people, and to receive critically wounded Palestinians at Egyptian hospitals.

For his part, the Dutch prime minister commended Egypt's endeavors to contain the onoging crisis in the Gaza Strip, evacuate foreigners from Gaza, coordinate and deliver humanitarian aid and press for regional peace and stability. (end)

