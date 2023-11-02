US Treasury Sanctions 130 Russia Individuals, Entities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Treasury Department expanded Thursday its sanctions on 130 new Russian evasion and military-industrial targets.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) continues to disrupt the networks and channels through which Russia attempts to sustain its beleaguered military, the department said in a statement.

"Today's sanctions focus on individuals and entities abetting Russia's unconscionable war against Ukraine by providing Russia with much-needed technology and equipment from third countries," it said.

Additionally, these actions take aim at Russia's domestic industrial base, which is seeking to reinvent itself as the maintainer of Russia's war machine.

With these designations, Treasury is disrupting producers, exporters, and importers of nearly all of the high-priority items identified by the international coalition imposing sanctions and export controls on Russia, it noted.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said: "Russia is dependent on willing third-country individuals and entities to resupply its military and perpetuate its heinous war against Ukraine and we will not hesitate in holding them accountable."

"Our global sanctions coalition has choked off Russia's access to key inputs for its military industrial complex and has undermined the Kremlin's ability to wage its unprovoked war," she said.

"Today's actions demonstrate our further resolve in continuing to disrupt every link of Russian military supply chain, and target outside actors who would seek to support Russia's war effort," she made clear.

The statement elaborated, "the U.S. Department of State is also issuing nearly 100 sanctions today targeting Russia's future energy production and revenue, metals and mining sector, defense procurement, and those involved in supporting the Russian government's war effort and other malign activities". (end)

