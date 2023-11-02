US State Secr., Saudi Mod Urge Urgent Humanitarian Needs In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Saudi Minister of Defense (MoD) Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud underlined the importance of addressing urgent humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a meeting between the two ministers within the framework of Prince Khalid's official visit to Washington, spokesperson for the Department of State Matthew Miller said in a statement Thursday.

Blinken affirmed the importance of addressing humanitarian needs in Gaza, preventing further spread of the conflict, and reinforcing regional stability and security, including in Yemen, Miller added.

He also emphasized the importance of working toward sustainable peace between Israelis and Palestinians, a shared priority of both the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to support the defense of U.S. partners against threats from state and non-state actors and reaffirmed the enduring value of the U.S.-Saudi strategic partnership, he noted.

Blinken also discussed with Prince Khalid Saudi Arabia's efforts to secure a durable peace agreement in Yemen, launch a Yemeni-Yemeni political dialogue under UN auspices, and ensure Yemeni actors remain focused on that effort, Miller concluded. (end)

