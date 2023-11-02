Egypt's ERCS: Most Kuwait's Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Head of Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERCS) Rami Al-Nazer said Thursday that most of the Kuwaiti humanitarian aid coming through the air bridge got into the Gaza Strip via Egypt's Rafah border crossing.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Nazer added he received Kuwait's aid weighed 280 tons of food and medical supplies as well as tents, equipment of generating electricity and ambulances, indicating that the ERCS is working on letting the remaining of aid get into the Strip.

Al-Nazer added that there is coordination among the Kuwaiti, Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies to provide the basic needs to the Gazans, explaining that the assistance was handed out to the Palestinian Red Crescent through the Rafah crossing.

He appreciated Kuwait's quick response to provide relief to the Gazans in light of the Israeli occupation aggression on the Strip that left more than 9,000 dead and 32,000 wounded.

There is ongoing cooperation between the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society's aid on Gaza and Sudan, pointing to Kuwait's humanitarian aid provided to Sudan last September.

Kuwait has launched the air bridge upon the orders of the political leadership to provide relief to Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip that have been facing the Israeli occupation aggression since October 7. The Kuwaiti aid has hit so far 10 planes loaded with 280 tons of varied supplies of humanitarian aid.

Earlier in the day, the first aid batch provided by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) was handed out to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warehouses inside Gaza. (end)

