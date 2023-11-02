Egypt, Kuwait Agree To Buy Relief Supplies For Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) has signed a protocol with Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERC) for buying urgent food supplies including food and medicine at a value of one million US dollars for Palestinians in Gaza.

KRCS Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas and ERC's Director Rami Al-Nather signed the protocol in presence of Kuwait's Ambassador in Cairo and its Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ghanim Al-Ghanim and Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine Al-Qabbaj.

Under the protocol, the Kuwaiti charity will provide its Egyptian counterpart one million US dollars to buy humanitarian and relief support from the local market, and then to send them to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the Gaza Strip.

During the signing of the document, the Egyptian minister appreciated Kuwait's humanitarian role in aiding the needy and those affected by wars and disasters, particularly in the Palestinian territory.

She commended the State of Kuwait as having the lead in offering help and aid to Arab and friendly countries.

For his part, the Kuwaiti diplomat thanked Egyptian authorities for facilitating the delivery of Kuwaiti relief aid by trucks to Gaza people.

He added that the Egyptian side has spared no effort in this regard, including loading aid trucks and taking them to warehouses before transporting them to Gaza via Rafah Crossing Point.

The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) on Thursday handed out its first aid batch to Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) warehouses inside Gaza. (pickup previous)

