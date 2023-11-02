Israeli Occupation Kills Palestinian In West Bank, Death Toll Up To 134

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Health Ministry said that a Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli occupation forces, raising the number of deaths in the West Bank on Thursday to four.

This raises the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli aggression force in the West Bank to 134, since October 7.

Meanwhile, Gaza health authorities announced that the death toll from the Israeli attacks reached 9,061, among them 3,760 children and 2,326 women, as well as 32,000 injured.

They added that the Israeli occupation force executed 15 massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 256 Palestinians.

They called for providing a safe passage to urgently deliver medical aid to the strip, warning of a nearing health catastrophe as power is about to run out at Al-Shifa Hospital.

In the same context, Gaza officials said that they had retrieved the bodies of 27 Palestinians who were buried under rubble, after Israeli forces attacked a school in Jabalia camp. (pickup previous)

wab







