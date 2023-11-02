               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amiri Diwan Mourns Death Of Sheikh Mubarak Hamad Al-Sabah's Wife


11/2/2023 3:05:48 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Thursday mourned the passing away of Sheikh Mubarak Hamad Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah's wife Muneera Samie Abdullah Al-Mailem at the age of 26.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). (end)
mt



MENAFN02112023000071011013ID1107362681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search