Kuwait Amiri Diwan Mourns Death Of Sheikh Mubarak Hamad Al-Sabah's Wife

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan on Thursday mourned the passing away of Sheikh Mubarak Hamad Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah's wife Muneera Samie Abdullah Al-Mailem at the age of 26. The funeral service is scheduled to take place at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday). (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.