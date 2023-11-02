Death Toll In Gaza Rose To 9,061 Victims, Say Official Sources

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 2 (Petra)-Death toll by Israeli shelling on Gaza Strip jumped to 9,061 Palestinian martyrs so far, while 32,000 others were injured, official health sources in the coastal enclave announced on Thursday.The sources added that the Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres in 24 hours, which killed 256 Palestinians.Additionally, the sources stressed need to provide safe passage for entry of medical aid to Gaza urgently, warning of an imminent health catastrophe, as Shifa Hospital's back-up generator may become dysfunctional soon.Director General of Gaza Hospitals said dialysis machines in Indonesia Hospital may suspend operations by fuel shortage, noting that 70% of the hospital's services may be suspended, as its back-up generators suffer fuel shortage.